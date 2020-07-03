Here is the latest Ohio news from The Associated Press at 2:40 p.m. EDT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A man prosecutors say was kicked in the head by an Ohio sheriff’s deputy while handcuffed and pinned to the floor is demanding that the officer charged in his assault be fired. Nick Ballachino called for Sgt. Jesse Franklin’s firing in Cincinnati Friday. Franklin, a veteran of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department, was arrested Thursday and charged with misdemeanor assault, which carries a penalty of up to $1,000 and six months in jail. Sheriff Jim Neil expressed shock and outrage over Franklin’s “egregious conduct” and suspended him without pay while a disciplinary case is brought. Ballachino says that’s not enough.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gov. Mike DeWine says Ohio is using a new color-coded alert system to assess which counties may be seeing flare-ups of coronavirus cases and should take additional precautions. It's based on data such as cases, related hospital admissions and the proportion of cases connected to congregate settings, such as prisons or nursing homes. No counties were in the most concerning level, purple. Seven are labeled red, indicating very high risk and that people there should limit activity and wear masks while out. DeWine urged mask-wearing as coronavirus cases in Ohio continues to climb. He also outlined guidance for reopening schools, though many details are left up to the districts.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — President Donald Trump’s campaign and allies have blocked efforts to expand mail-in voting, forcing an awkward confrontation with top GOP election officials promoting the opposite in their states. The rare dissonance between Trump and other Republican elected officials also reflects another reality the president will not concede: Many in his party believe expanding mail-in voting could ultimately help him. Trump’s campaign has intervened directly in Ohio, while allies have fired warning shots in Iowa and Georgia. Their moves are aimed at blunting Republican secretaries of state in places that could be competitive in November. Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden supports mail-in voting.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Data shows the number of prison inmates testing positive for the coronavirus soared well past the 50,000 mark this week. The increase is a sign that recent outbreaks are threatening to undo control measures put in place earlier in the pandemic. At the end of June, the total number of coronavirus cases among prisoners had reached at least 52,649, an increase of 8% from the week before. That's according to data compiled by the Marshall Project, a nonprofit news organization focusing on criminal justice, and The Associated Press. Of those, at least 35,796 have recovered, and at least 616 inmates have died.