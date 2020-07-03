Advertisement

Inskip Grill named one of top 30 U.S. diners, according to Yelp

Inskip Grill was named one of the top 30 diners in the U.S. by Yelp.
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Yelp collaborated with Impossible Foods to showcase the plant-based Impossible Sausage at all diners on the list. The top diners were the first independent restaurants to serve the award-winning patties.

With data used from Yelp, the company curated a list of the most highly-rated diners across the country. The restaurants were awarded a supply of Impossible Sausage and given access to one-month free access to tools that will help promote their new dishes.

Yelp also gave the diners access to the Yelp waitlist to help them safely reopen and manage capacity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other diners on the list include D. Nalley’s in Louisville, Kentucky and Early Bird Diner in South Carolina.

To see the full list and learn more click here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

