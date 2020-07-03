Advertisement

Knox Mayor Indya Kincannon responds to ‘Black Lives Matter’ street art proposal

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon is speaking out after local art organizers were recently denied a permit to create a ‘Black Lives Matter’ street art project.
In this June 24, 2020, file photo, Antonio Mingo, right, holds his fists in the air as demonstrators protest in front of a police line on a section of 16th Street that's been renamed Black Lives Matter Plaza, in Washington. Thousands of Black activists from across the U.S. will hold the 2020 Black National Convention on Aug. 28, 2020, via livestream to produce a new political agenda that builds on the protests that followed George Floyd’s death. Organizers of the gathering shared their plans with The Associated Press on Wednesday, July 1, ahead of an official announcement.
In this June 24, 2020, file photo, Antonio Mingo, right, holds his fists in the air as demonstrators protest in front of a police line on a section of 16th Street that's been renamed Black Lives Matter Plaza, in Washington. Thousands of Black activists from across the U.S. will hold the 2020 Black National Convention on Aug. 28, 2020, via livestream to produce a new political agenda that builds on the protests that followed George Floyd’s death. Organizers of the gathering shared their plans with The Associated Press on Wednesday, July 1, ahead of an official announcement.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon is speaking out after local art organizers were recently denied a permit to create a ‘Black Lives Matter’ street art project.

“I support Black Lives Matter, and I also support public art. I have seen similar projects in other cities that could work in Knoxville too. We have a process in place for painting City streets, and numerous City leaders worked hard to accommodate this event. Although we all tried our best, the minimum requirements have not yet been met and we were not able to issue a permit.”

Kincannon said the ‘bare minimum’ is getting the community’s support for a project like this. The organizers would be required to get a support petition signed by at least 80 percent of the residents who live or own businesses within two standard city blocks of the proposed project, according to the Decorative Painting of Streets Policy.

“Community buy-in is a critical element of public art projects. The Black Lives Matter street painting in Chattanooga was approved by Public Art Chattanooga, the Chattanooga Department of Transportation and the Chattanooga Public Art Commission. It only took 13 days,” said Public Arts Committee Tanisha Fitzgerald-Baker.

The City of Knoxville reportedly received petitions signed by residents who are both for and against the proposed ‘Black Lives Matter’ project. The city says some people are okay with the proposed project, but want the street art on a different city street than the one proposed.

“I hope we can work together to make this project happen, and when we do, I’ll gladly bring a paint brush and join the effort,” said Kincannon.

The City of Knoxville Public Arts Committee meets Tuesday July 7.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Is the Knox County mask order constitutional?

Updated: moments ago
|
By Ashley Bohle
The Knox County mask order goes into effect at 12:01 AM Friday July 3. Some people are worried if this is constitutional or not.

News

Playing through the pandemic

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Family fun on the golf course during uncertain times.

News

Knoxville swim team holds festive triathlon

Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Village Green Gators swim team in Farragut threw a triathlon Thursday afternoon.

News

University of Tennessee transitioning to mobile ticketing

Updated: 23 minutes ago
UT AD for Fan Experience and Sales, Jimmy Delaney, talks mobile tickets.

Latest News

News

Two arrested after narcotics search warrant executed in Claiborne County

Updated: 1 hour ago
Two arrested after narcotics search warrant executed in Claiborne County

News

Serious heat but drier heading into the 4th

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Only isolated rain chances on Thursday, heat and humidity are here.

News

Party rental company hoping football season could help get business back to normal

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Abby Kousouris
Large events are continuing to be cancel due to the coronavirus pandemic. A Knoxville rental company that relies on their business says they’re hoping to recoup business by the fall.

News

Sevier Co. attractions struggling to fill hundreds of vacant positions

Updated: 3 hours ago
Ripley’s says it is struggling to fill hundreds of vacant positions as Sevier Co. is seeking record unemployment.

News

Senators discuss system for paying college athletes

Updated: 3 hours ago
College athletes will soon be able to make money off their name, image and likeness after the NCAA signaled earlier this year it was open to athletes making money from endorsements.

News

10 employees test positive for COVID-19 at Tri State Health and Rehabilitation Center

Updated: 5 hours ago
Tri State Health and Rehabilitation Center announced Thursday 10 employees have tested positive for COVID-19.