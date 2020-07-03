Advertisement

Knoxville swim team holds festive triathlon

The Village Green Gators swim team in Farragut held a festive triathlon Thursday afternoon.
FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Village Green Gators swim team in Farragut held a Fourth of July triathlon Thursday afternoon.

The team said it started with a 400 metre swim, three mile bike ride and a one mile run.

“I have always been an endurance swimmer and endurance person in general I like to bike. I thought its something I would excel at and our meets got cancelled, so I think the coaching staff has done a great job at trying to implement events that are still fun and competitive,” said Village Green Gator swimmer Raymond Wysmierski.

The team says the swimmers were excited to get back to training after time off due to the pandemic.

