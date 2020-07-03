Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO

Gov: New color-coded alert system can help Ohio fight virus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gov. Mike DeWine says Ohio is using a new color-coded alert system to assess which counties may be seeing flare-ups of coronavirus cases and should take additional precautions. It's based on data such as cases, related hospital admissions and the proportion of cases connected to congregate settings, such as prisons or nursing homes. No counties were in the most concerning level, purple. Seven are labeled red, indicating very high risk and that people there should limit activity and wear masks while out. DeWine urged mask-wearing as coronavirus cases in Ohio continues to climb. He also outlined guidance for reopening schools, though many details are left up to the districts.

SUPREME COURT-COURT FEES

Supreme Court: Judges needn't consider ability to pay costs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court says judges do not have to consider a defendant's current or future ability to pay when assessing court costs. The 5-2 decision issued Thursday says trial court judges already have broad discretion to waive, suspend or modify costs state law requires be imposed. Justices heard the case on appeal from the Second District Appeals Court in Dayton, which in a 2-1 vote said judges must consider a defendant's ability to pay. Justice Melody Stewart agreed with the Second District ruling in her dissent.

DEPUTY-ASSAULT CHARGE

Sheriff's deputy in Ohio charged with assault on jail inmate

CINCINNATI (AP) — A Hamilton County sheriff’s deputy was indicted Thursday and charged with kicking a restrained man in the head as the offender was being admitted into the county jail. Sgt. Jesse Franklin faces a misdemeanor assault charge, which carries a penalty of up to $1,000 and six months in jail. He's been suspended without pay. Prosecutors allege Franklin kicked Nick Ballanchino in the head June 9 after the man put up resistance to being searched at the jail. He was pinned to the ground by several deputies and handcuffed at the time. An attorney for Ballanchino's couldn’t immediately be identified.

PRIEST-CHILD PORN CHARGES

Ohio priest indicted on federal child pornography charges

CLEVELAND (AP) — An Ohio Roman Catholic priest has been indicted in federal court on sexual exploitation and child pornography charges. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Cleveland issued a statement Thursday alleging 40-year-old Robert McWilliams posed as a female online to contact boys, some of whom he knew from parishes where he served, and persuaded and threatened them to send sexually explicit photos and videos of themselves. McWilliams also is accused of paying a boy he met on a social networking website for sex. A message seeking comment was left with McWilliams' attorney Thursday.

TOLEDO COUNCIL-BRIBERY PROBE

Attorney charged in bribery scheme to stay free until trial

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A private attorney accused along with four Toledo City Council members of taking part in a bribery and extortion scheme will be allowed to remain free while the case proceeds. Federal prosecutors wanted Keith Mitchell detained until his trial, arguing that he eluded authorities for more than a day after learning of the pending charges. They also said Mitchell potentially obstructed justice when he called the council members after learning he and they were the targets of the corruption probe. But Mitchell told a judge late Wednesday that he thought the call he received early Tuesday from an FBI agent was nothing more than a prank.

BOYS DEATH-CHARGES

Father accused of abusing son is indicted on murder charges

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A father accused of abusing his 10-year-old son, who died last year, is now facing murder charges in a new indictment that also brings more counts against his girlfriend. Al-Mutahan McLean faces four counts of murder, two counts of child endangerment and single counts of involuntary manslaughter and kidnapping in the indictment handed up Wednesday. He also faces felonious assault and rape charges that he had pleaded not guilty to last December, shortly after the death of Takoda Collins. Authorities have said his body was cut and bruised, and he had apparently been locked in a dirty attic and held under water before he died.

OBIT-DOWNS

Hugh Downs, genial presence on TV news and game shows, dies

NEW YORK (AP) — Hugh Downs, a genial and near-constant presence on television from the 1950s through the 1990s, has died. His family said Downs died of natural causes Wednesday night in Scottsdale, Arizona. Downs was a host of the ‘Today" show on NBC, worked on the “Tonight” show when Jack Paar was in charge, and hosted the long-running game show “Concentration.” He co-hosted the ABC newsmagazine ‘20/20’ with Barbara Walters. Until surpassed by Regis Philbin, he had the Guinness Book of World Records mark for most hours logged on television. Downs also hosted the PBS series “Over Easy” and “Live from Lincoln Center.”

OPIOID CRISIS-OHIO

Ohio county reports 1-year spike in fatal drug overdoses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A coroner reports that overdose deaths in the county that includes Ohio's capital city jumped significantly from a year ago. Dr. Anahi Ortiz is coroner in Franklin County, home to Columbus. Her office reported Wednesday that overdoses driven by the synthetic painkiller fentanyl rose by 55% for the first three months of the year compared to the same time period last year. Ortiz says both methamphetamine-related and alcohol-related deaths were also up compared to last year. The data shows that most overdose victims were white men. The coroner says this year's increase in overdose deaths preceded the COVID-19 pandemic.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-OHIO

Ohio capital removes statue of namesake Christopher Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio capital named for Christopher Columbus has removed a large statue of him outside its city hall. The statue taken down Wednesday had been described by the mayor as a symbol of divisiveness and oppression. Recent national outcry over racial injustice has amplified criticism that monuments to the explorer honor a legacy linked to the decimation of indigenous peoples. Columbus State Community College also recently removed its statue of the namesake. Another statue of Columbus remains outside the Ohio Statehouse. The board that oversees those grounds is set to meet later this month to consider whether that statue should go, too.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL GAME THREAT

Suspect accused of football game threat enters guilty plea

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A California man accused of threatening a shooting at Ohio State University and vowing to hurt players on the football team has pleaded guilty. The government says defendant Daniel Rippy made the Facebook threats from California during the annual game between Ohio State and the University of Michigan in 2018. The game was played in Columbus that year. Rippy pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of a threat in interstate communications. He faces up to five years in prison. His attorney says Rippy understands and accepts the terms of the plea agreement.