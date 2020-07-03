OH Lottery
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:
02-10-15-36-47, Lucky Ball: 18
(two, ten, fifteen, thirty-six, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: eighteen)
Estimated jackpot: $62 million
8-6-9
(eight, six, nine)
4-3-9
(four, three, nine)
3-2-8-0
(three, two, eight, zero)
4-6-4-5
(four, six, four, five)
3-3-1-5-6
(three, three, one, five, six)
1-7-7-4-2
(one, seven, seven, four, two)
Estimated jackpot: $60 million
01-03-11-12-37
(one, three, eleven, twelve, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $256,000