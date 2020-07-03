Advertisement

Pal’s location closed after employee positive for COVID-19

Pal’s Sudden Service in Norton, Virginia has temporarily closed after an employee there tested positive for COVID-19.
Pal's Sudden Service / Source: (Pal's)
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NORTON, Va. (WVLT/ WJHL) - Pal’s Sudden Service in Norton, Virginia has temporarily closed after an employee there tested positive for COVID-19, according to WJHL.

The employee received a positive test result Friday and immediately began quarantining at home, according to a press release from the restaurant.

“Following procedures established by the restaurant chain ahead of the pandemic, Pal’s Sudden Service, the employee telephoned the location’s store operator earlier this week to report that the employee was not feeling well,” the company said in the release. “The employee was instructed to not report for their shift and be tested by a healthcare provider for the virus.”

The restaurant said it will remain closed until all employees at the Norton location have been tested for the virus.

