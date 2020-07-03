Party rental company hoping football season could help get business back to normal

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Large events are continuing to be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. A Knoxville rental company that relies on their business says they’re hoping to recoup business by the fall.

Orange and white, two colors Owner Terry Turner at All Occasions Party Rentals knows well. The business supplies rentals for weddings, music venues, and of course football.

“We’re trying to go to great lengths to make sure we do what we need to do to help satisfy the requirements that are needed,” said Turner.

Turner says they’ve lost more than half of their business during canceled events in the spring. They recouped a little money at Knox County’s socially distant graduation.

“{We purchased} a large spraying unit so we can spray a large amount of sanitizer so after an event is set up, we can sanitize the chairs with the Hydrostatic sprayers. They should be here really shortly as well, obviously those were really hard to get as well with the pandemic and everybody wanting them,” said Turner.

They’ve stocked up on sanitizers, masks, gloves, and shields for bartenders.

“We just ordered 100 hand sanitizing stations that we can set up an event. We ordered 20 new hand washing and rinsing stations that actually use soap and water,” said Turner.

He says football is a big part of their revenue for the year. A lot rests on the Vols upcoming season.

“Until there’s a vaccine or until there’s medicine this is dangerous stuff so we all need to cooperate and do what we can to minimize the spread. I think for Knoxville and East Tennessee we need to get back to normal just as soon as we can, unfortunately in the fall normal in Knoxville Tennessee is UT football,” said Turner.

He says by taking extra precautions at events now, they’re hoping there will be more in the future.

