Pigeon Forge mayor asks for more ‘encouragement’ instead of ‘panic’ surrounding COVID-19

Mayor wear said instead of “panic and argument” the public should encourage each other during the pandemic.
Source: (Visit Pigeon Forge)
Source: (Visit Pigeon Forge)(WVLT)
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pigeon Forge Mayor David Wear took to Facebook to address Sevier County being considered a COVID-19 hotspot.

Mayor Wear said instead of “panic and argument” the public should encourage each other during the pandemic.

According to Wear, Sevier County’s active COVID-19 case count increased from one in mid-May to 266 on July 1. Wear said there are 97,892 residents in Sevier County and the area see’s nearly 100,000 visitors on any given day.

Wear used his post to point out that out of 9,415 tests, 8,749 were negative.

“Hospitalizations and mortality rates continue to be extremely low,” Wear said. “With all due and deserved respect to COVID-19, there are a lot of people doing a great job.”

In his post, Wear said now is not the time to be complacent.

“You are equipped with the knowledge and possess all the power to keep yourselves and loved ones safe,” Wear said. “Take it seriously and stay well.”

