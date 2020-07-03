Advertisement

Pigeon Forge performer hopeful for upcoming show

Elvis and Marilyn are still performing this weekend. You can see them at The Grand Majestic Dinner theater in Pigeon Forge.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Elvis and Marilyn are still performing this weekend. You can see them at The Grand Majestic Dinner theater in Pigeon Forge.

One of the performers, Elvis impersonator Michael Chambliss, says the dinner theater is practicing social distancing and encouraging people to wear masks. They’re also not allowing meet and greets after the show.

“We were thinking- are we ever going to get back on stage right now? But, we’re ready,” said Chambliss.

They’ve had few shows since reopening and cancellations. Chambliss says it gets discouraging at times, but he’s hoping their scheduled show this weekend could put a smile on people’s faces.

“It’s like they are ready. They’re ready to be entertained. They are smiling and clapping its almost like we’ve taken so much for granted. If I was to walk outside and point this phone down the parkway there are people here and I think people are ready to get out and do some of the things we took for granted,” said Chambliss.

The show starts at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday. It’s called “Elvis American Legend” and you can buy a ticket here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

