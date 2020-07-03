Advertisement

Playing through the pandemic

Golf is seeing a resurgence during COVID-19
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - During this time as we navigate through COVID-19, the goal has been to try and find things to do, preferably outdoors, where you can also social distance. One such activity is golf and like most of the courses in our area, the folks at Avalon are making sure the patrons are in an environment in which they feel safe says Chief Operating Officer Chris Whitfield.

”The right thing is just making people feel comfortable, knowing that it’s okay, I’m okay to go play golf, there’s not gonna be somebody on top of me,” said Whitfield. “Golf has basically exploded out here, where else can you spend 4 and a half hours social distancing. You can call in for your tee time, don’t have to enter the building, you can if you want. The carts are sanitized after every round. All employees are masked as we meet guidelines and all tables are separated”.

Whitfield says during the pandemic, he’s seen a resurgence in the number of people playing golf, whether it be folks bringing their work to the course or families spending together time out on the links, like the Mills family, led by dad Jerod, ”Spending time indoors, you get a little cabin fever. It’s been nice taking the family out here and getting some exercise. My wife and kids haven’t really played till this year so they started picking it up to get some time together and something to do.”

Seven-year-old daughter Maddy adds, ”It’s really fun cause you get to hit the balls and don’t have to use your hands. The other day me and my dad went golfing with my sister. We like to go sometimes because that’s my dad’s favorite hobby.”

Playing golf is one thing, but what about eating at the course?

Whether dining in or curbside side service, facilities like Avalon continue to offer people the option that best fits their need during these uncertain times.

”Curbside service for us was huge during the shutdown because the golf course never really shut down, our patronage did a lot with the curbside,” said Whitfield.

Being able to swing into action is important to everyone, also par for the course, and peace of mind is a huge premium these days. You might just find it out on the golf course.

