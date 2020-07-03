Spotty showers and hot again on the 4th

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - H-O-T. It’s hot, hot, hot for the next three-plus days. There are only a few showers each day, with minimal breeze to knock down the humidity.

Better rain chances return for the middle of next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT:

We’re making a run at another 90° day Friday afternoon, and the summer humidity isn’t going anywhere. Despite that, showers are very unlikely to form this afternoon, except in the southern end of the valley nearer to Chattanooga.

Temps continue to be above 80° in the Valley until at least 10 o’clock, and we’ll only barely fall below 70° in the morning.

We’ve got abundant sunshine after a brief pocket or two of fog Saturday morning.

Looks like we’ll get just a few more afternoon pop-up showers and storms on the 4th. Most will be on the terrain of the Cumberland Plateau and the southern side of the Smokies, from Gatlinburg south. Still, signs point to one or two reaching Knoxville and the TVA lakes that many will be on over the holiday.

The Independence Day firework forecast looks good. After dark, we’re all dry. Similar story for the penumbral lunar eclipse and the full moon!

BEN CATHEY

WVLT METEOROLOGIST

Sunshine for Saturday afternoon. (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD:

Heat continues on Sunday. We expect tons of sunshine, but with that much heat and humidity, at least a few showers and storms will bubble up. Again, most of us sneak out of July 4th weekend dry.

Heavier rain is back early next week. We’re trimming temperatures a hair, and rain chances are climbing, as well. We’re carrying a slimmer chance of rain Monday than it once appeared, but showers are cracking into our dry pattern Tuesday through Thursday of next week.

Staying sunny and hot through the 4th of July weekend. (WVLT)

