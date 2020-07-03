Spotty showers this afternoon, hot again

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Good morning we’re starting the day with a few clouds and patches of fog. This afternoon we’ll be hot and humid with just a spotty rain chance.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Friday brings more heat and humidity across the area with just an isolated rain chance for the mountains and across the plateau. High temperatures today will reach the upper 80s to near 90, feeling more like 92-95.

Overnight showers will fade and we’re left with mostly clear skies as we get to near 70 by the time we start Saturday.

LOOKING AHEAD

This mini heat wave will be with us for much of the weekend and continues on Saturday. Through the holiday weekend we’ll have lots of heat and humidity as temperatures get into the upper 80s to near 90 once again.

Sunshine for Saturday afternoon. (WVLT)

Monday will bring increased rain chances back into the forecast and those rain opportunities stay with us for much of the week. Next week temperatures will be back into the mid to upper 80s for afternoon highs as we start each day near 70.

Staying sunny and hot through the 4th of July weekend. (WVLT)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.