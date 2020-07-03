Advertisement

Stallings, Malnati atop leaderboard after first round of Rocket Mortgage Classic

Two PGA Tour golfers with Knoxville ties are in the national spotlight after the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit
Scott Stallings and Peter Malnati
Scott Stallings and Peter Malnati(AP Images)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two PGA Tour golfers with Knoxville ties are in the national spotlight after the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.

Scott Stallings hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation to finish at 7-under on Thursday. The Oak Ridge native is in a three-way tie for the lead after one round.

Stallings birdied his last two holes, but didn’t finish as hot headed into the clubhouse as Jefferson County High School graduate Peter Malnati.

The 33-year-old Malnati birdied four of his final five holes of the day to finish one shot behind the lead.

Stallings finished tied for sixth at last week’s Travelers Championship and is looking for his fourth PGA Tour victory, while Malnati is in search of his second.

Fans can catch the third and final round coverage on Saturday and Sunday on WVLT beginning at 3:00 p.m.

