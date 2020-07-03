Advertisement

Tennessee high school teacher wins $50,000 Amazon award

Charlton says although she doesn’t have a computer science degree, she used YouTube videos and books to work it out.
Classroom desk
Classroom desk(Classroom desk)
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee high school teacher and Tennessee State University alumna has won a $50,000 award from Amazon.

First-year teacher Shasta Charlton is a 2020 Amazon Future Engineer Teacher of the Year Award recipient. She is a computer science teacher and Robotics Club staffer at Whites Creek Comprehensive High School in Nashville.

Tennessee State said in news release that Charlton didn’t know much about robots, but she and her students still managed to build and code one to win the award. The award includes $25,000 for the school and $25,000 in school supplies.

Charlton says although she doesn’t have a computer science degree, she used YouTube videos and books to work it out.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

CAPTURED ON CAMERA: New York man accidentally sets home on fire with fireworks

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
Captured on video is 36-year-old Damien Bend shooting off illegal fireworks from his driveway with friends last Friday night.

News

Tennessee man indicted in deaths of ex-girlfriend, infant

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Heather Cook, 32, and her baby, Bentley, were found in an upstairs bedroom of their burning house Sept. 13.

News

Sponsor FedEx asks Redskins to change their name

Updated: 50 minutes ago
The title sponsor of the Washington Redskins’ stadium wants the NFL team to change its name.

News

France: Reopening strategist Castex named new prime minister

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By SYLVIE CORBET
France is to name a new prime minister on Friday shortly after the announcement of Edouard Philippe’s resignation. French President Emmanuel Macron wants a new government to focus on efforts to relaunch the French economy deeply hit by the coronavirus crisis.

Latest News

News

Harley-Davidson cuts ties with Tennessee dealership over racist posts

Updated: 2 hours ago
The dealership’s owner said he did not make the posts and that his account was hacked.

Weather

Spotty showers this afternoon, hot again

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
This afternoon we’ll be hot and humid with just a spotty rain chance.

News

4-year-old beats cancer after fighting for 495 days, welcomed home with a parade

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
She walked into her home with her papaw and cousin, walking right over to her toys.

News

Is the Knox County mask order constitutional?

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Ashley Bohle
The Knox County mask order goes into effect at 12:01 AM Friday July 3. Some people are worried if this is constitutional or not.

News

Sheriff: Homemade fireworks made inside home that exploded, killing 1, injuring 5 others

Updated: 10 hours ago
One person died and five others were hospitalized after a house explosion in Elizabethtown.

News

Playing through the pandemic

Updated: 11 hours ago
Family fun on the golf course during uncertain times.