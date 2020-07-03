Advertisement

Terry Evanswood joins Grand Majestic Theater

The Magic of Terry Evanswood is set to premiere in the Summer of 2020.
Terry Evanswood
Terry Evanswood(WVLT)
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEVEIR COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Grand Majestic theater announced a new addition to the Majestic show.

Terry Evanswood will join the Majestic show family with his magic and illusion spectacular. Evanswood is the longest-running magic show and headlining entertainer in the Smoky Mountains.

For more details click here.

