Townsend Fall Festival, Taste of Blount County canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Blount County officials said the events will not be rescheduled.
Three fall events in Blount County have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Blount County events have been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Taste of Blount scheduled for Sept. 10, the Townsend Fall Festival scheduled for Sept. 25-26 and the Best of Blount Awards scheduled for October have all been canceled.

“With the latest surge in COVID-19 outbreaks, along with the enormous logistical undertaking and timeframe to produce the events, we felt it was in the best interest of everyone involved from the planning committee to the vendors to the visitors to cancel these events this year,” said Blount Partnership President/CEO Bryan Daniels.

“These fall events are cherished productions that the community looks forward to annually, but the current environment is not conducive to holding large events where physical distancing is difficult,” Daniels said.

Sponsors, crafters, food vendors and entertainers will be contacted to complete cancelation details.

