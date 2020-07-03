Advertisement

Two arrested after narcotics search warrant executed in Claiborne County

The Claiborne County Sheriff's Office arrested two people after a narcotics search warrant was executed on July 2 in Harrogate TN.
Published: Jul. 2, 2020
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people after a narcotics search warrant was executed on July 2 in Harrogate TN.

According to the sheriff’s office, the Criminal Investigations Division and S.W.A.T. Team executed a search warrant at 119 Bolton Circle Thursday morning. During the search, deputies said they found a “large amount of methamphetamine and marijuana, along with a semi-automatic handgun,” and seized a 2002 Suzuki Hayabusa 1300 motorcycle and $12,000 in cash.

Rockey Lee Couarm, 48, was arrested and charged with Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, Resisting Arrest, Carrying or Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of a Firearm in Commission of a Dangerous Felony, Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance for Resale, Possession of a Schedule VI Controlled Substance for Resale and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Anna Marie Painter, 33, was arrested and charged with Possession of a Firearm in Commission of a Dangerous Felony, Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance for Resale, Possession of a Schedule VI Controlled Substance for Resale and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

On the morning of July 2, 2020, shortly before dawn, the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations...

Posted by Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, July 2, 2020

Deputies say the arrests were a result of a lengthy investigation by the Narcotics Detectives into narcotic trafficking.

