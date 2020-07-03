Advertisement

University of Tennessee transitioning to mobile ticketing

Mobile ticketing at the university will begin with the 2020-21 athletic season
(WSAW)
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After successfully introducing a mobile ticketing option for single-game football tickets in 2019, Tennessee Athletics is transitioning to mobile ticketing for all ticket options across all ticketed university sports in 2020-21.

Mobile tickets, which exist digitally on smart phones and are scanned when entering an athletic venue, promote health and safety via contactless entry while also “enhancing convenience and efficiency by easing flow through venue entry points”.

“With the ever-changing landscape surrounding athletics due to COVID-19, we realized the safest way to provide tickets is through the use of mobile delivery, with tickets being sent digitally to the account holder’s registered email address,” Associate Athletics Director for Fan Experience & Sales Jimmy Delaney said.

Mobile tickets also provide heightened security against counterfeit or stolen tickets, according to the university’s ticket website.

Tennessee fans who find themselves unable to attend certain games now have the ability to conveniently transfer tickets to friends or family members digitally, without the need for shipping or swapping physical tickets in person. Mobile ticketing will be available for Tennessee football, volleyball, basketball, baseball and softball.

Step-by-step instructions, helpful tips and answers to frequently asked questions are available at: UTsports.com/DigitalTickets. Ticket holders who don’t have a smart phone or do not utilize email may call the Tennessee Athletic Ticket Office at 1-800-332-VOLS (8657) to talk through their options.

WHAT DO YOU NEED TO UTILIZE MOBILE TICKETING?

  • Ticket holders need a smart phone, access to their AllVols.com account and a digital wallet app—which is free.
  • iPhone users can add their tickets to their Apple Wallet by selecting the "Add to Apple Wallet" icon within their AllVols.com order confirmation email.
  • Similarly, Android users can add tickets to their Android-based wallet app with the same "Add to Wallet" icon within their AllVols.com order confirmation email.
  • Tennessee Athletics highly recommends downloading tickets to one’s digital wallet app prior to arriving at the game venue to avoid potential connectivity issues.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Is the Knox County mask order constitutional?

Updated: moments ago
|
By Ashley Bohle
The Knox County mask order goes into effect at 12:01 AM Friday July 3. Some people are worried if this is constitutional or not.

News

Playing through the pandemic

Updated: 15 minutes ago
Family fun on the golf course during uncertain times.

News

Knoxville swim team holds festive triathlon

Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Village Green Gators swim team in Farragut threw a triathlon Thursday afternoon.

News

Knox Mayor Indya Kincannon responds to ‘Black Lives Matter’ street art proposal

Updated: 26 minutes ago
Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon is speaking out after local art organizers were recently denied a permit to create a ‘Black Lives Matter’ street art project.

Latest News

News

Two arrested after narcotics search warrant executed in Claiborne County

Updated: 1 hour ago
Two arrested after narcotics search warrant executed in Claiborne County

News

Serious heat but drier heading into the 4th

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Only isolated rain chances on Thursday, heat and humidity are here.

News

Party rental company hoping football season could help get business back to normal

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Abby Kousouris
Large events are continuing to be cancel due to the coronavirus pandemic. A Knoxville rental company that relies on their business says they’re hoping to recoup business by the fall.

News

Sevier Co. attractions struggling to fill hundreds of vacant positions

Updated: 3 hours ago
Ripley’s says it is struggling to fill hundreds of vacant positions as Sevier Co. is seeking record unemployment.

News

Senators discuss system for paying college athletes

Updated: 3 hours ago
College athletes will soon be able to make money off their name, image and likeness after the NCAA signaled earlier this year it was open to athletes making money from endorsements.

News

10 employees test positive for COVID-19 at Tri State Health and Rehabilitation Center

Updated: 5 hours ago
Tri State Health and Rehabilitation Center announced Thursday 10 employees have tested positive for COVID-19.