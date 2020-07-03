Advertisement

UT Knoxville to switch to digital ticketing for sporting events

The University of Tennessee’s athletic department is making the switch to digital tickets for sporting events to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
(WSAW)
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee’s athletic department is making the switch to digital tickets for sporting events to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

According to utsports.com, the digital tickets will be available for all university sporting events that require tickets in order to provide a “contactless entry, which is the most sanitary, efficient and quickest way to enter.”

The new method of ticketing is also aimed at minimizing the use of counterfeit and stolen tickets as well as making it easier for fans to transfer unwanted tickets to others.

“Improved health and safety measures, added convenience and ease of flow through the gates are a few of the many benefits of digital ticketing,” the website states.

For those who don’t have smart phones or devices or access to emails, you can call the Tennessee Athletics Ticket Office at 1-800-332-VOLS for assistance. You can find out how to set up mobile ticketing on your smart device here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Serious heat but drier heading into the 4th

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Only isolated rain chances on Thursday, heat and humidity are here.

News

Party rental company hoping football season could help get business back to normal

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Abby Kousouris
Large events are continuing to be cancel due to the coronavirus pandemic. A Knoxville rental company that relies on their business says they’re hoping to recoup business by the fall.

News

Sevier Co. attractions struggling to fill hundreds of vacant positions

Updated: 2 hours ago
Ripley’s says it is struggling to fill hundreds of vacant positions as Sevier Co. is seeking record unemployment.

News

Is the Knox County mask order constitutional?

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ashley Bohle
The Knox County mask order goes into effect at 12:01 AM Friday July 3. Some people are worried if this is constitutional or not.

Latest News

News

Senators discuss system for paying college athletes

Updated: 2 hours ago
College athletes will soon be able to make money off their name, image and likeness after the NCAA signaled earlier this year it was open to athletes making money from endorsements.

News

10 employees test positive for COVID-19 at Tri State Health and Rehabilitation Center

Updated: 3 hours ago
Tri State Health and Rehabilitation Center announced Thursday 10 employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Murfreesboro officers help mother duck, ducklings to safety

Updated: 3 hours ago
Two Murfreesboro officers helped a mother duck and her flock of ducklings safely cross a busy intersection Thursday.

News

Former Tennessee coach Butch Jones’ Knoxville home for sale

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Knoxville home of former Tennessee football head coach Butch Jones is for sale.

News

The Story Behind the Titans’ “End Racism” Video, and Why Fisk University Played Such an Important Role

Updated: 4 hours ago
Titans coach Mike Vrabel sat down in a pew in the historic, octagon-shaped chapel at Fisk University last month, and began to see his vision turn into reality.

News

Knox Co. Board of Health passes mandatory mask order

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers, Megan Sadler and Justin McDuffie
The Knox Co. Board of Health passed a motion Wednesday to make wearing a face mask in public mandatory starting Friday, July 3.