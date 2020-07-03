UT Knoxville to switch to digital ticketing for sporting events

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee’s athletic department is making the switch to digital tickets for sporting events to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

According to utsports.com, the digital tickets will be available for all university sporting events that require tickets in order to provide a “contactless entry, which is the most sanitary, efficient and quickest way to enter.”

The new method of ticketing is also aimed at minimizing the use of counterfeit and stolen tickets as well as making it easier for fans to transfer unwanted tickets to others.

“Improved health and safety measures, added convenience and ease of flow through the gates are a few of the many benefits of digital ticketing,” the website states.

For those who don’t have smart phones or devices or access to emails, you can call the Tennessee Athletics Ticket Office at 1-800-332-VOLS for assistance. You can find out how to set up mobile ticketing on your smart device here.

