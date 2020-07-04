City of Knoxville hosts “Knoxville’s Neighborhood Trails of Red, White and Blue”

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Neighborhoods across the city of Knoxville decorated their homes for the 4th of July, to participate in Knoxville’s Neighborhood Trails of Red, White and Blue”

The city created the event after canceling Knoxville’s 2020 Fourth of July Fest.

The drive through parade event allowed families to practice social distancing while celebrating Independence Day.

“It is unfortunate that the Festival on the 4th had to be canceled this year because of the pandemic, but this is a fun, new way to celebrate that will create a sense of connectivity, while keeping everyone safe at the same time,”

Judges drove by in a small parade looking for the best decorated houses.

The City will soon announce the winner of the contest , visit knoxvilletn.gov/4th.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.