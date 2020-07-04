City of Knoxville hosts “Knoxville’s Neighborhood Trails of Red, White and Blue”
City hosts an event for Independence Day after canceling City of Knoxville's 2020 Festival
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Neighborhoods across the city of Knoxville decorated their homes for the 4th of July, to participate in Knoxville’s Neighborhood Trails of Red, White and Blue”
The city created the event after canceling Knoxville’s 2020 Fourth of July Fest.
The drive through parade event allowed families to practice social distancing while celebrating Independence Day.
Judges drove by in a small parade looking for the best decorated houses.
The City will soon announce the winner of the contest , visit knoxvilletn.gov/4th.
