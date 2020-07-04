Advertisement

Downtown Knoxville Industrial Space like a gym membership for tradesmen

Knoxville is a hub for creative minds and tradesmen. A new space is a chance to help them work together.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville is a hub for creative minds and tradesmen. A new space is a chance to help them work together.

Owner of Able Trade Industrial Marketplace Spencer Ratliff says this space is like a gym membership for a tradesman. For a fee, members get access to equipment, their own space, and advice from friends.

“The tools are expensive, space is hard to find, and the skill sets are hard to learn,” said Ratliff.

Alex Jaynes says the space helps him focus.

“Just having other people around to hold you accountable and they make sure that you are staying on task or even seeing other people do their own work helps motivate me with my own stuff,” said Jaynes.

He specialized in woodwork. You can see his work here. He makes one-of-a-kind modern furniture.

“Just the shape of this curve, it’s all shaped by hand as well as the base here. The way things flow together, it’s all shaped by hand,” said Jaynes.

He says clients have put projects on hold during the pandemic.

“My other projects for personal clients’ resident projects have been put on hold because you can’t necessarily visit people in their homes,” said Jaynes.

Ratliff says by organizing these tradesmen together this could be a one-stop-shop for potential customers looking for special touches.

“The idea for the pro members is that this would be a job source for them. I think Able Trade is going to be able to push their brand as well.,” said Ratliff.

Their workspace sits off of West Jackson Avenue in the Old City. They are accepting new members. You can learn more here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Knoxville Towing company reminding drivers of ‘Move Over Law'

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Erica Lunsford
TDOT expects increase in traffic over holiday weekend

News

Pal’s location closed after employee positive for COVID-19

Updated: 31 minutes ago
Pal’s Sudden Service in Norton, Virginia has temporarily closed after an employee there tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Supreme Court won’t hear condemned Tennessee inmate’s case

Updated: 33 minutes ago
The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear the case of a Tennessee death row inmate who claims he should not be executed because he is intellectually disabled.

News

Gov. Lee gives Tenn. county mayors authority to issue mask mandates

Updated: 1 hour ago
Governor Bill Lee signed an executive order Friday, giving county mayors the authority to issue local mask requirements.

Latest News

News

Body found at West Knoxville apartment

Updated: 2 hours ago
Knoxville police confirmed a body was found at a West Knoxville apartment Friday afternoon.

News

GRAPHIC: Man bit tip off officer’s nose during struggle, police say

Updated: 3 hours ago
Authorities say a Georgia man bit off the tip of a police officer's nose as he struggled with police while being placed under arrest.

Weather

Spotty showers and hot again on the 4th

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
This afternoon we’ll be hot and humid with just a spotty rain chance.

News

Inskip Grill named one of top 30 U.S. diners, according to Yelp

Updated: 4 hours ago
Inskip Grill was named one of the top 30 diners in the U.S. by Yelp.

News

American Legend Show at The Grand Majestic Theater

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Terry Evanswood joins Grand Majestic Theater

Updated: 7 hours ago
The Magic of Terry Evanswood is set to premiere in the Summer of 2020.