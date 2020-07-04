Downtown Knoxville Industrial Space like a gym membership for tradesmen

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville is a hub for creative minds and tradesmen. A new space is a chance to help them work together.

Owner of Able Trade Industrial Marketplace Spencer Ratliff says this space is like a gym membership for a tradesman. For a fee, members get access to equipment, their own space, and advice from friends.

“The tools are expensive, space is hard to find, and the skill sets are hard to learn,” said Ratliff.

Alex Jaynes says the space helps him focus.

“Just having other people around to hold you accountable and they make sure that you are staying on task or even seeing other people do their own work helps motivate me with my own stuff,” said Jaynes.

He specialized in woodwork. You can see his work here. He makes one-of-a-kind modern furniture.

“Just the shape of this curve, it’s all shaped by hand as well as the base here. The way things flow together, it’s all shaped by hand,” said Jaynes.

He says clients have put projects on hold during the pandemic.

“My other projects for personal clients’ resident projects have been put on hold because you can’t necessarily visit people in their homes,” said Jaynes.

Ratliff says by organizing these tradesmen together this could be a one-stop-shop for potential customers looking for special touches.

“The idea for the pro members is that this would be a job source for them. I think Able Trade is going to be able to push their brand as well.,” said Ratliff.

Their workspace sits off of West Jackson Avenue in the Old City. They are accepting new members. You can learn more here.

