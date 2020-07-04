Advertisement

Gatlinburg urges residents, visitors to practice social distancing during fireworks show

City officials said one of the best ways to see the fireworks is from the car or hotel.
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gatlinburg officials asked individuals to follow CDC guidelines when making plans to watch fireworks Saturday evening.

City officials said one of the best ways to see the fireworks is from the car or hotel. They said they do not want large gatherings of people around the space needle.

Everyone who ventures out to watch the firework show is encouraged to wear a mask, stand 6 feet apart and continue to wash their hands.

“We’re asking people to not congregate in any one particular area to see the fireworks because they can be seen from just about everywhere in town,” Gatlinburg Spokesperson, Marci Claude said.

Gatlinburg’s fireworks begin at 11 p.m. and can be streamed on Facebook. The show is expected to last nearly 10 minutes.

“We are asking visitors to visit responsibly. As a city, as a county and our sister cities, we are doing our part to maintain the Tennessee Pledge,” Claude said. “We have through our chambers of commerce communicated with our business community to please do their part in setting that example for our visitors.”

