Here is the latest Ohio news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. EDT

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say an intoxicated gunman holding a beer shot and killed an officer who was responding to a disturbance call in a store parking lot early Saturday morning. The police chief of Toledo said at a news conference that Officer Anthony Dia was shot in the chest and later pronounced dead at a hospital. Witnesses told police the gunman shot the officer and then went into a wooded area. The gunman was later found dead of an apparent gunshot wound to the head. He was only described as a 57-year-old white man. The chief says Dia is survived by his wife and a 2-year-old child.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Data shows the number of prison inmates testing positive for the coronavirus soared well past the 50,000 mark this week. The increase is a sign that recent outbreaks are threatening to undo control measures put in place earlier in the pandemic. At the end of June, the total number of coronavirus cases among prisoners had reached at least 52,649, an increase of 8% from the week before. That's according to data compiled by the Marshall Project, a nonprofit news organization focusing on criminal justice, and The Associated Press. Of those, at least 35,796 have recovered, and at least 616 inmates have died.

OAK HARBOR, Ohio (AP) — Two northwest Ohio officers were injured Thursday during a pursuit. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said an Oak Harbor police officer and an Ottawa County deputy sheriff were chasing a black Dodge Challenger on State Route 19 north of Oak Harbor at about 9 p.m. when the collision occurred. The Challenger had been called in for driving recklessly. The patrol said the Challenger turned left and Officer Loren Welch was slowing for the turn when Deputy Nickolas Davenport’s vehicle struck Welch’s from behind, sending both off the road. Both officers were treated for non-incapacitating injuries. The Challenger got away.

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians are reviewing their contentious nickname. The team released a statement on Friday night saying it is committed to “making a positive impact in our community and embrace our responsibility to advance social justice and equality.” The club said it plans to review a nickname it has had since 1905. The move mirrors one by the NFL’s Washington Redskins, who Friday said they are embarking on a “thorough review” of their name. In 2018, the Indians removed their Chief Wahoo logo from caps and jersey worn by the team. The red-faced mascot, however, remains on some team merchandise.