Here is the latest Ohio news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. EDT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Data shows the number of prison inmates testing positive for the coronavirus soared well past the 50,000 mark this week. The increase is a sign that recent outbreaks are threatening to undo control measures put in place earlier in the pandemic. At the end of June, the total number of coronavirus cases among prisoners had reached at least 52,649, an increase of 8% from the week before. That's according to data compiled by the Marshall Project, a nonprofit news organization focusing on criminal justice, and The Associated Press. Of those, at least 35,796 have recovered, and at least 616 inmates have died.

OAK HARBOR, Ohio (AP) — Two northwest Ohio officers were injured Thursday during a pursuit. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said an Oak Harbor police officer and an Ottawa County deputy sheriff were chasing a black Dodge Challenger on State Route 19 north of Oak Harbor at about 9 p.m. when the collision occurred. The Challenger had been called in for driving recklessly. The patrol said the Challenger turned left and Officer Loren Welch was slowing for the turn when Deputy Nickolas Davenport’s vehicle struck Welch’s from behind, sending both off the road. Both officers were treated for non-incapacitating injuries. The Challenger got away.

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians are reviewing their contentious nickname. The team released a statement on Friday night saying it is committed to “making a positive impact in our community and embrace our responsibility to advance social justice and equality.” The club said it plans to review a nickname it has had since 1905. The move mirrors one by the NFL’s Washington Redskins, who Friday said they are embarking on a “thorough review” of their name. In 2018, the Indians removed their Chief Wahoo logo from caps and jersey worn by the team. The red-faced mascot, however, remains on some team merchandise.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — President Donald Trump’s campaign and allies have blocked efforts to expand mail-in voting, forcing an awkward confrontation with top GOP election officials promoting the opposite in their states. The rare dissonance between Trump and other Republican elected officials also reflects another reality the president will not concede: Many in his party believe expanding mail-in voting could ultimately help him. Trump’s campaign has intervened directly in Ohio, while allies have fired warning shots in Iowa and Georgia. Their moves are aimed at blunting Republican secretaries of state in places that could be competitive in November. Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden supports mail-in voting.