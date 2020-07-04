Advertisement

Hot and humid today with isolated rain chances

July 4th starts off muggy and turning hot this afternoon.
July 4th starts off muggy and turning hot this afternoon.(WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Good morning we’re starting the day with a few clouds and patches of fog. This afternoon we’ll be hot and humid with just a spotty rain chance.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Looks like we’ll get just a few more afternoon pop-up showers and storms on the 4th. Most will be on the terrain of the Cumberland Plateau and the southern side of the Smokies, from Gatlinburg south. Still, signs point to one or two reaching Knoxville and the TVA lakes that many will be on over the holiday.

Overall today will be  partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 92. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.

This evening it stays hot with generally clear skies.
This evening it stays hot with generally clear skies.(WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Heat continues on Sunday. We expect tons of sunshine, but with that much heat and humidity, at least a few showers and storms will bubble up. Again, most of us sneak out of July 4th weekend dry.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with isolated pop-up afternoon showers or thunderstorms. High 92. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Heavier rain is back early next week. We’re trimming temperatures a hair, and rain chances are climbing, as well. We’re carrying a slimmer chance of rain Monday than it once appeared, but showers are cracking into our dry pattern Tuesday through Thursday of next week.

Hot and humid this weekend. More scattered rain next week.
Hot and humid this weekend. More scattered rain next week.(WVLT)

