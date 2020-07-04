Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EDT

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-PRISONS

New outbreaks push inmate coronavirus cases past 50,000

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Data shows the number of prison inmates testing positive for the coronavirus soared well past the 50,000 mark this week. The increase is a sign that recent outbreaks are threatening to undo control measures put in place earlier in the pandemic. At the end of June, the total number of coronavirus cases among prisoners had reached at least 52,649, an increase of 8% from the week before. That's according to data compiled by the Marshall Project, a nonprofit news organization focusing on criminal justice, and The Associated Press. Of those, at least 35,796 have recovered, and at least 616 inmates have died.

PURSUIT-OFFICERS INJURED

2 Ohio officers hurt when vehicles collide during pursuit

OAK HARBOR, Ohio (AP) — Two northwest Ohio officers were injured Thursday during a pursuit. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said an Oak Harbor police officer and an Ottawa County deputy sheriff were chasing a black Dodge Challenger on State Route 19 north of Oak Harbor at about 9 p.m. when the collision occurred. The Challenger had been called in for driving recklessly. The patrol said the Challenger turned left and Officer Loren Welch was slowing for the turn when Deputy Nickolas Davenport’s vehicle struck Welch’s from behind, sending both off the road. Both officers were treated for non-incapacitating injuries. The Challenger got away.

AP-BBA-INDIANS-NAME

Cleveland Indians look into changing name amid pressure

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians are reviewing their contentious nickname. The team released a statement on Friday night saying it is committed to “making a positive impact in our community and embrace our responsibility to advance social justice and equality.” The club said it plans to review a nickname it has had since 1905. The move mirrors one by the NFL’s Washington Redskins, who Friday said they are embarking on a “thorough review” of their name. In 2018, the Indians removed their Chief Wahoo logo from caps and jersey worn by the team. The red-faced mascot, however, remains on some team merchandise.

ELECTION 2020-ABSENTEE GOP

Can Trump's anti-mail-voting crusade hurt him in key states?

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — President Donald Trump’s campaign and allies have blocked efforts to expand mail-in voting, forcing an awkward confrontation with top GOP election officials promoting the opposite in their states. The rare dissonance between Trump and other Republican elected officials also reflects another reality the president will not concede: Many in his party believe expanding mail-in voting could ultimately help him. Trump’s campaign has intervened directly in Ohio, while allies have fired warning shots in Iowa and Georgia. Their moves are aimed at blunting Republican secretaries of state in places that could be competitive in November. Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden supports mail-in voting.

DEPUTY-ASSAULT CHARGE

Victim of alleged assault by Ohio deputy wants officer fired

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A man prosecutors say was kicked in the head by an Ohio sheriff’s deputy while handcuffed and pinned to the floor is demanding that the officer charged in his assault be fired. Nick Ballachino called for Sgt. Jesse Franklin’s firing in Cincinnati Friday. Franklin, a veteran of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department, was arrested Thursday and charged with misdemeanor assault, which carries a penalty of up to $1,000 and six months in jail. Sheriff Jim Neil expressed shock and outrage over Franklin’s “egregious conduct” and suspended him without pay while a disciplinary case is brought. Ballachino says that’s not enough.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO

Gov: New color-coded alert system can help Ohio fight virus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gov. Mike DeWine says Ohio is using a new color-coded alert system to assess which counties may be seeing flare-ups of coronavirus cases and should take additional precautions. It's based on data such as cases, related hospital admissions and the proportion of cases connected to congregate settings, such as prisons or nursing homes. No counties were in the most concerning level, purple. Seven are labeled red, indicating very high risk and that people there should limit activity and wear masks while out. DeWine urged mask-wearing as coronavirus cases in Ohio continues to climb. He also outlined guidance for reopening schools, though many details are left up to the districts.

SUPREME COURT-COURT FEES

Supreme Court: Judges needn't consider ability to pay costs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court says judges do not have to consider a defendant's current or future ability to pay when assessing court costs. The 5-2 decision issued Thursday says trial court judges already have broad discretion to waive, suspend or modify costs state law requires be imposed. Justices heard the case on appeal from the Second District Appeals Court in Dayton, which in a 2-1 vote said judges must consider a defendant's ability to pay. Justice Melody Stewart agreed with the Second District ruling in her dissent.

DEPUTY-ASSAULT CHARGE

Sheriff's deputy in Ohio charged with assault on jail inmate

CINCINNATI (AP) — A Hamilton County sheriff’s deputy was indicted Thursday and charged with kicking a restrained man in the head as the offender was being admitted into the county jail. Sgt. Jesse Franklin faces a misdemeanor assault charge, which carries a penalty of up to $1,000 and six months in jail. He's been suspended without pay. Prosecutors allege Franklin kicked Nick Ballanchino in the head June 9 after the man put up resistance to being searched at the jail. He was pinned to the ground by several deputies and handcuffed at the time. An attorney for Ballanchino's couldn’t immediately be identified.

PRIEST-CHILD PORN CHARGES

Ohio priest indicted on federal child pornography charges

CLEVELAND (AP) — An Ohio Roman Catholic priest has been indicted in federal court on sexual exploitation and child pornography charges. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Cleveland issued a statement Thursday alleging 40-year-old Robert McWilliams posed as a female online to contact boys, some of whom he knew from parishes where he served, and persuaded and threatened them to send sexually explicit photos and videos of themselves. McWilliams also is accused of paying a boy he met on a social networking website for sex. A message seeking comment was left with McWilliams' attorney Thursday.

TOLEDO COUNCIL-BRIBERY PROBE

Attorney charged in bribery scheme to stay free until trial

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A private attorney accused along with four Toledo City Council members of taking part in a bribery and extortion scheme will be allowed to remain free while the case proceeds. Federal prosecutors wanted Keith Mitchell detained until his trial, arguing that he eluded authorities for more than a day after learning of the pending charges. They also said Mitchell potentially obstructed justice when he called the council members after learning he and they were the targets of the corruption probe. But Mitchell told a judge late Wednesday that he thought the call he received early Tuesday from an FBI agent was nothing more than a prank.