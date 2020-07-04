Advertisement

Man scooters across America, raising money for charity

Graham Pollard is riding his segway from Yorktown, Virginia all the way to Florence, Oregon following the Trans-America bike trail.
Graham Pollard is riding his segway from Yorktown, Virginia all the way to Florence, Oregon following the Trans-America bike trail.(WKYT)
By Grace Finerman
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

A road trip from coast to coast is an experience many Americans put on their bucket list, but one man is choosing to do this a little differently. He's riding a segway 4,000 miles.

Graham Pollard is riding his segway from Yorktown, Virginia all the way to Florence, Oregon following the TransAmerica bike trail.

Pollard has two friends joining him on the journey. They are following in a van and traveling at the same speed as the scooter. Usually, this is about 20 MPH.

Pollard says the adventure is a way to see the country and meet people, but it's also a way to raise money for William Lawrence Summer Camp.

The camp had to close this season due to the pandemic, and Pollard says it must raise $250,000 dollars to stay afloat for summers to come.

“It was a really important part of my development and I feel I owe a lot of who I am today to the camp, so hopefully this trip can be a great opportunity for me to give back to them,” Pollard says.

The crew has already gone more than 500 miles from the coast of Virginia and is about to make their way through Kentucky.

If you’re interested in donating you can find the go fund me page at: linktr.ee/TheScooterCrossing.

You can also follow the group’s journey on TikTok @thescootercrossing.

