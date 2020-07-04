More than 100 cars join Gatlinburg Fourth of July parade

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Numerous cars were seen parading through Sevier County’s busiest streets Saturday with American flags.

Without an official parade in Gatlinburg, this year for the 4th of July holiday, the Sevier County Tea Party held a socially distanced caravan.

The group invited all street-legal vehicles to come out decked in red white and blue. They left the former K-Mart in Sevierville around 10 a.m. and headed to Sugarland’s visitors center at Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

More than 100 cars, trucks and jeeps were a part of the caravan to celebrate Independence Day.

