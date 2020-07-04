North Knoxville neighbors hear fireworks before the Fourth

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Heading into the weekend with a bang as you prepare for Independence Day? You may want to think again.

“It sounds like either rapid gunfire or fireworks,” said Jody Collins.

“We hear fireworks constantly,” said Mike McGill.

North Knoxville neighbors say they’ve heard what they believe were fireworks the past few nights.

“It doesn’t really bother me, it bothers my dog more than anything,” said McGill, who’s more worried about his dog, Gunner.

He and Collins agree they aren’t upset, just caught off-guard.

“The next night when it happened again it was like it’s happening all over again,” said Collins.

“I’m just worried about something coming on the house and maybe catching the house on fire,” explained McGill.

KPD said people caught setting off fireworks in Knoxville could be cited and have their fireworks confiscated.

But these neighbors said they’re okay with some 4th of July fun.

