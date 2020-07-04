OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:

20-40-44-45-50, Mega Ball: 24, Megaplier: 2

(twenty, forty, forty-four, forty-five, fifty; Mega Ball: twenty-four; Megaplier: two)

3-9-7

(three, nine, seven)

8-7-8

(eight, seven, eight)

0-2-5-9

(zero, two, five, nine)

3-5-4-0

(three, five, four, zero)

6-6-3-2-0

(six, six, three, two, zero)

3-2-8-7-5

(three, two, eight, seven, five)

Estimated jackpot: $60 million

06-11-25-33-34

(six, eleven, twenty-five, thirty-three, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $301,000