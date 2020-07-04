Advertisement

Sevier County officials considering mask mandate

The Sevier County officials will meet with the Health Department and legal counsel to make a determination about a possible mask mandate, according to a statement from a county spokesperson.
(WCAX)
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
This came after Governor Bill Lee signed an executive order Friday giving county mayors the authority to impose mandatory mask use.

“Today, Governor Lee issued Executive Order 54, which grants certain county mayors, including Sevier County’s, the authority to issue COVID-19 mask requirements. City and county leaders are consulting with the Sevier County Health Department and legal counsel to determine implementation of this order in Sevier County.”

An announcement on a decision is expected by Monday.

