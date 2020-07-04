Tenn. 2-year-old dies in accidental shooting at fire station

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - Officials said a toddler died following an accidental shooting at the Shackle Island Fire Department in Hendersonville.

Officials with the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office said 2-year-old John Robert Moore reportedly climbed into a firefighter’s vehicle, found a 9mm pistol and accidentally shot himself.

The sheriff’s office said the incident is under investigation and the District Attorney’s office will determine if charges should be brought against the gun owner.

The child’s father serves as a volunteer firefighter for the Mt. Juliet Fire Department.

A GoFundMe was created to help the child’s family.

