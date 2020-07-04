Advertisement

Tennessee church donates $1K to each employee at local police dept.

Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church in Jonesborough announced it will honor local first responders on July 4.
(KTUU)
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church in Jonesborough announced it will honor local first responders on July 4.

Church officials said they plan to recognize and gift each employee with $1,000.

Pastor Perry Creek said the church will give away a total of $23,000 to Jonesborough police, dispatchers and administrators.

The first responders will be recognized on the courthouse steps in downtown Jonesborough at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

OFFICIAL STATEMENT OF LIGHTHOUSE BAPTIST CHURCH - JONESBOROUGH, TN July 4th, at 11:00 a.m. on the courthouse steps...

Posted by Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church on Thursday, July 2, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tenn. 2-year-old dies in accidental shooting at fire station

Updated: moments ago
The child’s father serves as a volunteer firefighter for the Mt. Juliet Fire Department.

News

Gatlinburg urges residents, visitors to practice social distancing during fireworks show

Updated: 51 minutes ago
City officials said one of the best ways to see the fireworks is from the car or hotel.

News

Tennessee hires accounting firm to help with $7B COVID funds

Updated: 2 hours ago
About two-thirds of the federal money is already dedicated to programs that include federal unemployment relief.

News

Kentucky woman finds rattlesnake under wheelchair seat

Updated: 2 hours ago
A woman traveling in a motorized wheelchair near a Kentucky Walmart discovered a rattlesnake under her seat on Sunday.

Latest News

Weather

Hot and humid today with isolated rain chances

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
This afternoon we’ll be hot and humid with just a spotty rain chance.

News

North Knoxville neighbors hear fireworks before the Fourth

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Ashley Bohle
Heading into the weekend with a bang, as you prepare for Independence Day? You may want to think again.

News

Sevier County officials considering mask mandate

Updated: 12 hours ago
The Sevier County officials will meet with the Health Department and legal counsel to make a determination about a possible mask mandate, according to a statement from a county spokesperson.

News

Downtown Knoxville Industrial Space like a gym membership for tradesmen

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Abby Kousouris
Knoxville is a hub for creative minds and tradesmen. A new space is a chance to help them work together.

News

Knoxville Towing company reminding drivers of ‘Move Over Law'

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Erica Lunsford
TDOT expects increase in traffic over holiday weekend

News

Pal’s location closed after employee positive for COVID-19

Updated: 14 hours ago
Pal’s Sudden Service in Norton, Virginia has temporarily closed after an employee there tested positive for COVID-19.