Tennessee teacher accused of sexual relationship with teen

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - Officials with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office said a middle school teacher was arrested and accused of having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old.

Emily Perakes, 28, is charged with aggravated statutory rape of a student who attends another school. Perakes was a 6th-grade teacher at Harris Middle School.

According to officials, Perakes reportedly had a sexual encounter with the 16-year-old at a fast-food restaurant and the student has allegedly spent the night at Perakes home.

School officials said Perakes was “suspended as a teacher indefinitely without pay pending further investigation.”

