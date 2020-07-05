Advertisement

55 demonstrators taken into custody at Tenn. State Capitol

Of the 55 people taken into custody, 54 were adults and one was a juvenile.
This Jan. 8, 2020, photo shows the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Published: Jul. 5, 2020
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - Nashville officials said 55 demonstrators were taken into custody at the State Capitol Saturday evening.

According to reports, the group of activists was made up of members of the “People’s Plaza” protests.

The group had previously attended a Black Lives Matter rally. Officials said as people began to leave the march, a group stayed at the Capitol celebrating with a live band.

Officials said part of the group moved a barrier blocking the steps of the Capitol entrance. The individuals reportedly climbed up the stairs to the area where a monument once stood.

The barricade had a signed addendum by the Department of General Services Commissioner Christi W. Branscom and Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long. The addendum said the Capitol grounds were closed from 8 a.m. July 4 to 8 p.m. July 6.

Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers arrived on scene and attempted to move the demonstrators back down the stairs. Troopers said many of the activists refused to move, leading to their arrests.

Troopers were able to remove everyone from the steps and replace the barrier that had been moved.

Lt. Bill Miller with the Tennessee Highway Patrol released the following statement regarding the incident:

The Capitol grounds were clearly marked closed with digital signboards and paper signs. This evening a group of protestors looking to violate the closure became physical when they moved barriers that lead to Capitol grounds. Troopers issued several notices with bullhorns to the protestors that the Capitol grounds were closed. Troopers also instructed the violators to exit the property or they would be arrested. The violators began throwing water and other objects at troopers and then locked legs and arms. Troopers then arrested 55 violators for criminal trespassing, this includes one juvenile. The juvenile was released to his parents. Please let me stress to you, we did not want this to happen. This was a clear provocation by those looking to instigate trouble. These actions came on the heels of a peaceful, well organized demonstration and did not have to happen.”

