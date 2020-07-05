Advertisement

7-year-old girl among 5 killed in July 4 Chicago shootings

Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say a 7-year-old girl at a family party and a 14-year-old boy were among five people shot and killed in the city during Fourth of July celebrations.

Police spokesman Tom Ahern says four males opened fire on a large gathering in the street in Englewood just before midnight Saturday, killing the teenage boy and three other males.

Police say the 7-year-old girl was fatally shot in the head while standing on the sidewalk at her grandmother’s house in the Austin neighborhood during a Fourth of July party around 7 p.m.

No arrests have been made in either shooting.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sevier County Health Dept. resumes free COVID-19 testing

Updated: moments ago
The tests are free and COVID-19 symptoms are not required to be tested.

News

55 demonstrators taken into custody at Tenn. State Capitol

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Of the 55 people taken into custody, 54 were adults and one was a juvenile.

National

1 of 2 protesters hit by car on closed Seattle highway dies

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Martha Bellisle
A car drove onto a closed freeway early Saturday and struck two people in a crowd protesting against police brutality, killing one and critically injuring the other, authorities said.

National

Sheriff: 2 dead, 8 hurt in South Carolina nightclub shooting

Updated: 33 minutes ago
A shooting at a nightclub early Sunday left two people dead and eight wounded in South Carolina, a sheriff’s official said.

Latest News

Coronavirus

July 4 weekend fuels worries about skyrocketing virus cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH, KIM CHANDLER and KATHLEEN FOODY
The United States has dipped under 50,000 new daily infections for the first time in four days, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, but experts fear celebrations for the July 4th weekend will act like rocket fuel for the nation’s surging coronavirus outbreak.

News

KPD issues warning following fire caused by fireworks

Updated: 3 hours ago
“Please remember that shooting fireworks within the city limits is unlawful and dangerous,” KPD said.

Forecast

Scattered afternoon storms today

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
We have more scattered rain and storms today, as we get back into an active weather pattern. We still have the heat and humidity, but storms bubble up at times most of this week.

News

Rural Metro responds to overnight fire at Powell apartments

Updated: 3 hours ago
Investigators said they believe the fire was caused by “improperly disposed of combustible materials.”

National

Bear tears down window screen as Calif. family tries to shoo it away

Updated: 4 hours ago
The bear has repeatedly tried to get inside the family's home and even succeeded once.

National

RAW: Bear tries to break into Calif. home with family watching

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
The bear has repeatedly tried to get inside the family's home and even succeeded once.