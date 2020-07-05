Fewer storms Monday, but just as hot

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The longest stretch of 90s of the summer continues for the first half of the week.

Rain chances are down early in the week but should return by mid-week.

It’s all about the heat and humidity. Then again, it is summer after all!

WHAT TO EXPECT:

Stormy weather flared up right on time, earlier in the afternoon than in past days. There was small hail, some very isolated tree damage, and slow-moving storms. As these collapsed later Sunday afternoon, they left serious downpours in Lonsdale, Burlington, and Mascot, all in east Knox County. They also dropped temps 15° in one hour in many spots.

These should weaken as they crawl west-northwest towards dusk. After 9:00 p.m. there is not much left on radar.

Fog is back in spots tonight as we didn’t wash away all the firework ash and soot. We have good sunshine Monday morning but it’s already toasty by 9:00 a.m.

The chances for rain are down quite a bit Monday and even Tuesday. The blocking pattern over the Midwest not only keeps us around 89-92° all those days but also keeps organized rain from forming. Basically there’s no ‘cold front’ rain, only summertime pop-ups coming from higher terrains.

On Monday the only decent threat of rain is in Fentress and Cumberland Counties, plus coming off the mountains above Harlan, Kentucky. The rest of us will just bake in summery heat.

LOOKING AHEAD:

Rain *is* back Wednesday and Thursday for many, if not most, around the WVLT coverage area. Rain shouldn’t be as much of a widespread issue Friday, but it could be the hottest day of the workweek. We’re forecasting a high at the Knoxville airport of 93°.

A big line of storms over the Midwest should move into our general region Saturday morning. It will bring some intense showers to the South Valley. We’ll have to watch for better rain chances for the rest of the area, too.

A similar scenario plays out on Sunday morning. Both weekend afternoons should feature better sun than the starts of the day.

