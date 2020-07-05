Here is the latest Ohio news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. EDT

CHICAGO (AP) — A loose network of Facebook groups that took root across the country in April to organize protests over coronavirus stay-at-home orders have now pivoted to new targets. Their latest focus: Black Lives Matter and the nationwide protests against racial injustice. An Associated Press review of the most recent posts in 40 of these Facebook groups, many launched by conservative or pro-gun activists, found the conversations shifted last month to attacking the nationwide protests over the killing of Black men and women.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say three teenagers were wounded, one critically, in a shooting in Columbus on the Fourth of July. Homicide unit detectives said officers responding to a South Linden area shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday found a 14-year-old girl, a 14-year-old boy and a 17-year-old youth with apparent gunshot injuries. Two victims were transported to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, one in critical condition and the other in stable condition. The third victim was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in stable condition. Police didn’t release their names or say which one was critically wounded. No arrests were immediately reported.

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say an intoxicated gunman holding a beer shot and killed an officer who was responding to a call in a store parking lot early Saturday morning. The police chief of Toledo said at a news conference that Officer Anthony Dia was shot in the chest and later pronounced dead at a hospital. Witnesses told police the gunman shot the officer and then went into a wooded area. The gunman was later found dead of an apparent gunshot wound to the head. He was only described as a 57-year-old white man. The chief says Dia is survived by his wife and a 2-year-old child.

NEWARK, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say one person is in custody following reported discharge of a firearm at an Ohio university campus that prompted evacuations of nearby events, but there were no reports of any injuries. The Advocate in Newark reports that the shot was reported Saturday morning on the campus of Ohio State University-Newark and Central Ohio Technical College. Sgt. Clint Eskins of Newark police said officers are working to determine if an actual firearm was used or an Airsoft gun. Eskin said the agency is giving an all-clear to nearby events, such as baseball games in north Newark that were quickly evacuated.