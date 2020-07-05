Here is the latest Ohio news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. EDT

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say an intoxicated gunman holding a beer shot and killed an officer who was responding to a call in a store parking lot early Saturday morning. The police chief of Toledo said at a news conference that Officer Anthony Dia was shot in the chest and later pronounced dead at a hospital. Witnesses told police the gunman shot the officer and then went into a wooded area. The gunman was later found dead of an apparent gunshot wound to the head. He was only described as a 57-year-old white man. The chief says Dia is survived by his wife and a 2-year-old child.

NEWARK, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say one person is in custody following reported discharge of a firearm at an Ohio university campus that prompted evacuations of nearby events, but there were no reports of any injuries. The Advocate in Newark reports that the shot was reported Saturday morning on the campus of Ohio State University-Newark and Central Ohio Technical College. Sgt. Clint Eskins of Newark police said officers are working to determine if an actual firearm was used or an Airsoft gun. Eskin said the agency is giving an all-clear to nearby events, such as baseball games in north Newark that were quickly evacuated.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Data shows the number of prison inmates testing positive for the coronavirus soared well past the 50,000 mark this week. The increase is a sign that recent outbreaks are threatening to undo control measures put in place earlier in the pandemic. At the end of June, the total number of coronavirus cases among prisoners had reached at least 52,649, an increase of 8% from the week before. That's according to data compiled by the Marshall Project, a nonprofit news organization focusing on criminal justice, and The Associated Press. Of those, at least 35,796 have recovered, and at least 616 inmates have died.

OAK HARBOR, Ohio (AP) — Two northwest Ohio officers were injured Thursday during a pursuit. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said an Oak Harbor police officer and an Ottawa County deputy sheriff were chasing a black Dodge Challenger on State Route 19 north of Oak Harbor at about 9 p.m. when the collision occurred. The Challenger had been called in for driving recklessly. The patrol said the Challenger turned left and Officer Loren Welch was slowing for the turn when Deputy Nickolas Davenport’s vehicle struck Welch’s from behind, sending both off the road. Both officers were treated for non-incapacitating injuries. The Challenger got away.