Kanye West announces he’s running for president in 2020

(WVLT) - Rapper Kanye West announced that his is running for president in 2020.

The announcement came via Twitter on the Fourth of July.

”We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future.” West wrote, using the hashtag #2020VISION.

As of late Saturday night the tweet had gained more than 240,000 retweets in just under two hours.

