KPD issues warning following fire caused by fireworks

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville police issued a warning Saturday night after a fire caused by fireworks.

Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Keith Avenue Saturday evening.

Investigators said the fire was caused by fireworks.

“Please remember that shooting fireworks within the city limits is unlawful and dangerous,” KPD said. “A person who causes fire to an occupied structure can be charged with a felony.”

