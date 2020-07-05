Advertisement

KPD issues warning following fire caused by fireworks

“Please remember that shooting fireworks within the city limits is unlawful and dangerous,” KPD said.
Fire on Keith Avenue
Fire on Keith Avenue(KPD)
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville police issued a warning Saturday night after a fire caused by fireworks.

Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Keith Avenue Saturday evening.

Investigators said the fire was caused by fireworks.

“Please remember that shooting fireworks within the city limits is unlawful and dangerous,” KPD said. “A person who causes fire to an occupied structure can be charged with a felony.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Scattered afternoon storms today

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Heather Haley
We have more scattered rain and storms today, as we get back into an active weather pattern. We still have the heat and humidity, but storms bubble up at times most of this week.

News

Rural Metro responds to overnight fire at Powell apartments

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Investigators said they believe the fire was caused by “improperly disposed of combustible materials.”

News

Kanye West announces he’s running for president in 2020

Updated: 8 hours ago
Rapper Kanye West announced that his is running for president in 2020.

News

Woman falls to her death while taking photos at Grand Canyon, National Park Service says

Updated: 8 hours ago
An Arizona woman fell to her death on Friday inside the Grand Canyon National Park. According to the National Park Service, the woman was taking photos with her family at Mather Point when she fell.

Latest News

News

Noose found at Johns Hopkins University construction site

Updated: 9 hours ago
Johns Hopkins University is investigating the discovery of a rope tied into a noose at a construction site in a building it owns off its Baltimore campus.

News

Virginia inmate dies after attack by cellmate

Updated: 10 hours ago
An inmate at the Red Onion State Prison in Pound has died after an apparent attack by his cellmate.

News

Virginia officials order US flag removed from building site

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A spokeswoman for the state Department of General Services said officials asked a contractor to take down the flag from a new office building for state lawmakers under construction in Richmond.

News

City of Knoxville hosts “Knoxville’s Neighborhood Trails of Red, White and Blue”

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Erica Lunsford
City hosts an event for Independence Day after canceling City of Knoxville's 2020 Festival

News

How to watch the Fourth of July weekend’s “buck moon” lunar eclipse

Updated: 13 hours ago
Fourth of July celebrations look a little bit different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but skywatchers are still in for a special Independence Day treat. The weekend brings not only a full moon, but also a lunar eclipse.

News

University lecturer under fire for remarks about Vanessa Guillen

Updated: 13 hours ago
A University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee lecturer is under for making comments about the death of U.S. Army soldier Vanessa Guillen.