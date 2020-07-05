Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EDT

BC-US-RACIAL-INJUSTICE-MISINFORMATION

Facebook groups pivot to attacks on Black Lives Matter

CHICAGO (AP) — A loose network of Facebook groups that took root across the country in April to organize protests over coronavirus stay-at-home orders have now pivoted to new targets. Their latest focus: Black Lives Matter and the nationwide protests against racial injustice. An Associated Press review of the most recent posts in 40 of these Facebook groups, many launched by conservative or pro-gun activists, found the conversations shifted last month to attacking the nationwide protests over the killing of Black men and women.

SHOOTING-TEENAGERS WOUNDED

3 teens wounded, 1 critically, in Ohio shooting; no arrests

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say three teenagers were wounded, one critically, in a shooting in Columbus on the Fourth of July. Homicide unit detectives said officers responding to a South Linden area shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday found a 14-year-old girl, a 14-year-old boy and a 17-year-old youth with apparent gunshot injuries. Two victims were transported to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, one in critical condition and the other in stable condition. The third victim was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in stable condition. Police didn’t release their names or say which one was critically wounded. No arrests were immediately reported.

OFFICER KILLED-OHIO

Officer shot and killed, suspect found dead in Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say an intoxicated gunman holding a beer shot and killed an officer who was responding to a call in a store parking lot early Saturday morning. The police chief of Toledo said at a news conference that Officer Anthony Dia was shot in the chest and later pronounced dead at a hospital. Witnesses told police the gunman shot the officer and then went into a wooded area. The gunman was later found dead of an apparent gunshot wound to the head. He was only described as a 57-year-old white man. The chief says Dia is survived by his wife and a 2-year-old child.

UNIVERSITY CAMPUS-SHOT

Police: 1 in custody after reported shot fired at university

NEWARK, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say one person is in custody following reported discharge of a firearm at an Ohio university campus that prompted evacuations of nearby events, but there were no reports of any injuries. The Advocate in Newark reports that the shot was reported Saturday morning on the campus of Ohio State University-Newark and Central Ohio Technical College. Sgt. Clint Eskins of Newark police said officers are working to determine if an actual firearm was used or an Airsoft gun. Eskin said the agency is giving an all-clear to nearby events, such as baseball games in north Newark that were quickly evacuated.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-PRISONS

New outbreaks push inmate coronavirus cases past 50,000

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Data shows the number of prison inmates testing positive for the coronavirus soared well past the 50,000 mark this week. The increase is a sign that recent outbreaks are threatening to undo control measures put in place earlier in the pandemic. At the end of June, the total number of coronavirus cases among prisoners had reached at least 52,649, an increase of 8% from the week before. That's according to data compiled by the Marshall Project, a nonprofit news organization focusing on criminal justice, and The Associated Press. Of those, at least 35,796 have recovered, and at least 616 inmates have died.

PURSUIT-OFFICERS INJURED

2 Ohio officers hurt when vehicles collide during pursuit

OAK HARBOR, Ohio (AP) — Two northwest Ohio officers were injured Thursday during a pursuit. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said an Oak Harbor police officer and an Ottawa County deputy sheriff were chasing a black Dodge Challenger on State Route 19 north of Oak Harbor at about 9 p.m. when the collision occurred. The Challenger had been called in for driving recklessly. The patrol said the Challenger turned left and Officer Loren Welch was slowing for the turn when Deputy Nickolas Davenport’s vehicle struck Welch’s from behind, sending both off the road. Both officers were treated for non-incapacitating injuries. The Challenger got away.

INDIANS-NAME

Cleveland Indians look into changing name amid pressure

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians are reviewing their contentious nickname. The team released a statement on Friday night saying it is committed to “making a positive impact in our community and embrace our responsibility to advance social justice and equality.” The club said it plans to review a nickname it has had since 1905. The move mirrors one by the NFL’s Washington Redskins, who Friday said they are embarking on a “thorough review” of their name. In 2018, the Indians removed their Chief Wahoo logo from caps and jersey worn by the team. The red-faced mascot, however, remains on some team merchandise.

ELECTION 2020-ABSENTEE GOP

Can Trump's anti-mail-voting crusade hurt him in key states?

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — President Donald Trump’s campaign and allies have blocked efforts to expand mail-in voting, forcing an awkward confrontation with top GOP election officials promoting the opposite in their states. The rare dissonance between Trump and other Republican elected officials also reflects another reality the president will not concede: Many in his party believe expanding mail-in voting could ultimately help him. Trump’s campaign has intervened directly in Ohio, while allies have fired warning shots in Iowa and Georgia. Their moves are aimed at blunting Republican secretaries of state in places that could be competitive in November. Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden supports mail-in voting.

DEPUTY-ASSAULT CHARGE

Victim of alleged assault by Ohio deputy wants officer fired

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A man prosecutors say was kicked in the head by an Ohio sheriff’s deputy while handcuffed and pinned to the floor is demanding that the officer charged in his assault be fired. Nick Ballachino called for Sgt. Jesse Franklin’s firing in Cincinnati Friday. Franklin, a veteran of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department, was arrested Thursday and charged with misdemeanor assault, which carries a penalty of up to $1,000 and six months in jail. Sheriff Jim Neil expressed shock and outrage over Franklin’s “egregious conduct” and suspended him without pay while a disciplinary case is brought. Ballachino says that’s not enough.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO

Gov: New color-coded alert system can help Ohio fight virus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gov. Mike DeWine says Ohio is using a new color-coded alert system to assess which counties may be seeing flare-ups of coronavirus cases and should take additional precautions. It's based on data such as cases, related hospital admissions and the proportion of cases connected to congregate settings, such as prisons or nursing homes. No counties were in the most concerning level, purple. Seven are labeled red, indicating very high risk and that people there should limit activity and wear masks while out. DeWine urged mask-wearing as coronavirus cases in Ohio continues to climb. He also outlined guidance for reopening schools, though many details are left up to the districts.