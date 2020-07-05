Noose found at Johns Hopkins University construction site
Johns Hopkins University is investigating the discovery of a rope tied into a noose at a construction site in a building it owns off its Baltimore campus.
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BALTIMORE, Maryland (WVLT/KNOE) -Johns Hopkins University is investigating the discovery of a rope tied into a noose at a construction site in a building it owns off its Baltimore campus.
The Baltimore Sun reports that Johns Hopkins officials also notified federal authorities about what the university calls a potential hate crime. The university’s president, Ronald J. Daniels, said in an email Friday that John Hopkins condemns “this act of hate” and views the noose as a “direct threat” to its Black community.
A general contractor told university officials Thursday that a noose had been found at a site in Baltimore where the firm is renovating a laboratory.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.