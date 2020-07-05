OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:

09-17-19-24-27-47, Kicker: 9-4-8-4-5-6

(nine, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, forty-seven; Kicker: nine, four, eight, four, five, six)

Estimated jackpot: $2.4 million

Estimated jackpot: $73 million

6-9-8

(six, nine, eight)

1-6-4

(one, six, four)

4-9-2-8

(four, nine, two, eight)

0-2-1-0

(zero, two, one, zero)

4-5-3-4-9

(four, five, three, four, nine)

4-9-9-2-1

(four, nine, nine, two, one)

16-21-27-60-61, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 2

(sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, sixty, sixty-one; Powerball: six; Power Play: two)

01-16-22-28-31

(one, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $368,000