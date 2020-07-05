OH--Ohio News Digest

Good afternoon. Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Ohio. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP Columbus bureau at 614-885-2727 or APColumbus@ap.org. Ohio-PA-NJ News Editor Christina Paciolla can be reached at 215-561-1133 or cpaciolla@ap.org.

CHICAGO — A loose network of Facebook groups that took root across the country in April to organize protests over coronavirus stay-at-home orders has become a hub of misinformation and conspiracies theories that have pivoted to a variety of new targets. Their latest: Black Lives Matter and the nationwide protests of racial injustice. These groups, which now boast a collective audience of more than 1 million members, are still thriving after most states started lifting virus restrictions. And many have expanded their focus. By Amanda Seitz. SENT: About 840 words, photos.

SHOOTING-TEENAGERS WOUNDED — Three teenagers were wounded, one critically, in a shooting in Columbus on the Fourth of July, police said.

CLEVELAND VIOLENCE — Authorities in Cleveland are condemning rising gun violence and violent crime as a score of people were shot and three killed over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

