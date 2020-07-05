Rangers Pitcher Brett Martin Tests Positive For COVID-19

ARLINGTON, Texas (WVLT) - Texas Rangers pitcher Brett Martin25, has tested positive for COVID-19, general manager Jon Daniels said Friday.

The former Morristown-East and Roane State pitcher has Type 1 diabetes, an underlying health condition that could put him at higher risk for complications.

According to MLB’s 2020 Operations Manual, when a player tests positive, they must be isolated away from the team and remain in daily contact with the team, and undergo follow up testing as necessary.

In order for Martin to be cleared to resume team activities, he must have two negative COVID-19 tests 24 hours apart.

Martin said, “he’s feeling better” dealing with general fatigue and some congestion.

