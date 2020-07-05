Advertisement

Rangers Pitcher Brett Martin Tests Positive For COVID-19

Martin said, “he’s feeling better” dealing with general fatigue and some congestion.
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - JUNE 30: Brett Martin #59 of the Texas Rangers delivers a pitch during the bottom of the fourth inning of their game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on June 30, 2019 in St. Petersburg, Florida.
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - JUNE 30: Brett Martin #59 of the Texas Rangers delivers a pitch during the bottom of the fourth inning of their game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on June 30, 2019 in St. Petersburg, Florida.(Joseph Garnett Jr. | Getty Images)
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas  (WVLT) - Texas Rangers pitcher Brett Martin25, has tested positive for COVID-19, general manager Jon Daniels said Friday.

The former Morristown-East and Roane State pitcher has Type 1 diabetes, an underlying health condition that could put him at higher risk for complications.

According to MLB’s 2020 Operations Manual, when a player tests positive, they must be isolated away from the team and remain in daily contact with the team, and undergo follow up testing as necessary.

In order for Martin to be cleared to resume team activities, he must have two negative COVID-19 tests 24 hours apart.

Martin said, “he’s feeling better” dealing with general fatigue and some congestion.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Matthew Wolff shoots 64 to take Rocket Mortgage Classic lead

Updated: 16 minutes ago
DeChambeau had a testy exchange with a TV cameraman after a bogey on the sixth hole.

News

A second stimulus check? Here’s how much money you could get

Updated: 1 hour ago
The HEROES Act would offer a larger stimulus payment than the CARES Act.

News

Cosby citing systemic racism as he fights assault conviction

Updated: 1 hours ago
The conduct Cosby detailed in his deposition was “perhaps criminal,” Robreno wrote five years ago Monday.

News

COVID-19 immunity proposal flounders in Tennessee

Updated: 1 hours ago
The business community, school systems and other groups that would have been protected have been left scratching their heads and pleading for a breakthrough.

Latest News

News

Roane State employee is ‘mom’ to internet famous dog

Updated: 2 hours ago
Melanie said the dog was sold for $15 on Craigslist to a friend in 2012.

National

Former officer charged in Floyd’s death posts $750K bond

Updated: 2 hours ago
A former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd has been released from jail.

News

Sevier County Health Dept. resumes free COVID-19 testing

Updated: 4 hours ago
The tests are free and COVID-19 symptoms are not required to be tested.

News

55 demonstrators taken into custody at Tenn. State Capitol

Updated: 5 hours ago
Of the 55 people taken into custody, 54 were adults and one was a juvenile.

News

KPD issues warning following fire caused by fireworks

Updated: 7 hours ago
“Please remember that shooting fireworks within the city limits is unlawful and dangerous,” KPD said.

Forecast

Scattered storms today

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
We have more scattered rain and storms today, as we get back into an active weather pattern. We still have the heat and humidity, but storms bubble up at times most of this week.