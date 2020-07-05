Roane State employee is ‘mom’ to internet famous dog

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An employee at Roane State Community College is the self-proclaimed ‘mom’ to a dog that has gained a large social media following.

Melanie Stanley’s wire-haired dachshund named Stewart Douglas Stanley has more than 11,000 followers on Facebook. A feature about Stewart appeared on the front page of a recent edition of The Morgan County News.

“He is so lively and such a ham for the camera,” Stanley said. “He knows how to roll those big brown puppy dog eyes at you, and you just melt. He’s the most loyal, loving creature you’ll ever meet, and he follows every step I take.”

The dog’s Instagram and Twitter have a large following as well.

Fans from eight other states that have followed Stewart Stanley on social media have dropped by the owner’s home to meet the furry celebrity.

“It’s almost a full-time job to do his social media,” said Melanie. In her spare time, she said she responds to every message posted.

Melanie has written a book about the pooch titled “Stewart Stanley – the Adventures of a Tiny German Dog” that’s available on Amazon.

Melanie said the dog was sold for $15 on Craigslist to a friend in 2012 who decided the care and feeding of an animal was too much. He was about to be placed in a shelter when Melanie met him

Melanie has been the secretary/receptionist at the Morgan County campus since it opened in 2008.

