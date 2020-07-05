Advertisement

Rural Metro responds to overnight fire at Powell apartments

Investigators said they believe the fire was caused by “improperly disposed of combustible materials.”
Fire at Vintage Apartments in Powell
Fire at Vintage Apartments in Powell(Rural Metro)
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 6:51 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro crews responded to a reported fire at the Vintage Apartments in Powell after midnight on Sunday.

Crews on the scene said heavy fire came from the dumpster connected to the guest building where residents dispose of their garbage.

According to reports, there were several cars parked near the area of the fire. Crews were able to save both the guest building and the vehicles.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

