Rural Metro responds to overnight fire at Powell apartments

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro crews responded to a reported fire at the Vintage Apartments in Powell after midnight on Sunday.

Crews on the scene said heavy fire came from the dumpster connected to the guest building where residents dispose of their garbage.

According to reports, there were several cars parked near the area of the fire. Crews were able to save both the guest building and the vehicles.

Investigators said they believe the fire was caused by “improperly disposed of combustible materials.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.