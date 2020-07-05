Advertisement

Scattered afternoon storms today

We have more scattered rain and storms today, as we get back into an active weather pattern. We still have the heat and humidity, but storms bubble up at times most of this week.
By Heather Haley
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 7:08 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WHAT TO EXPECT

Your Sunday morning starts with haze and fog, and throw in a little smoke from fireworks last night to add to the hazy view. All this helps to lock in the warmth, as we started the day with a low of only 73 degrees in Knoxville.

Now we’re looking at the layers of haze and some clouds for the first half of today, then midday the pop-ups start for our area.

We’re looking at isolated rain and storms to develop midday to early afternoon along our elevation changes. As the day heats up to around 92 degrees, and the humidity makes it feel about 5 degrees warmer, scattered storms develop. We have a 40% coverage of our area this afternoon through the evening hours.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tonight is mostly cloudy with patchy fog again, and a low around 70 degrees to start Monday.

Monday looks like more scattered rain and storms for Southeastern Kentucky to Northeast Tennessee, meanwhile isolated for the southern half of our area, including Knoxville. Yet again, we’re reaching into the low 90s Monday with high humidity.

Tuesday comes with a few more storms to develop, and a high of 89 degrees.

Wednesday will jump back into the 90s, with a high of 92, but storms will still develop. We’re looking at scattered storms outlining the Valley and isolated in the lower elevations.

Keep this pattern going. Warm, humid mornings, hot, humid days with scattered rain and storms at times on into the weekend.

We’ll keep you updated on the latest forecast on WVLT News!

